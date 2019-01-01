About this product
We have several options if you are a retailer, commercial business, in home business, hand crafter, dispensary, glass blower. Booth prices range from $479 - $159 and many will qualify for a first time vendor discount. Please contact Tiphani at 816-676-0483 or TiphaniR@RJPromotions.com for more information.
Colorado Springs 420 Fest, Tattoo, & Art Expo
Colorado’s Largest 420 Event with over 100,000 sq. ft. indoors and outdoors!!! The event will be held at the Colorado Springs Event Center. We will have hundreds of 420 friendly vendors including growers and over 50 NATIONALLY recognized tattoo artist!! Come join us for this 3 DAY event on April 20-22, 2018!!! Bud Runs provided by Colorado Rocky Mountain High Tours. Live local bands, entertainment acts, and educational seminars all weekend long! Purchase tickets at cseeventcenter.ticketleap.com/420fest/