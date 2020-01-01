 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Canna-So-Hard

by Columbia Care

Columbia Care Cannabis Flower Canna-So-Hard

Hybrid. THC 9% CBD 11%. Canna-So-Hard is an indica leaning hybrid with a musky, spicy aroma. It has a relaxing, calming effect. It can help relieve the body and mind simultaneously; pain and inflammation in the body, stress and anxiety in the mind. Medicinal properties: antimutagenic, antifungal, antibacterial, anti-tumor, reduce alcohol cravings

