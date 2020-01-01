Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Hybrid. THC 9% CBD 11%. Canna-So-Hard is an indica leaning hybrid with a musky, spicy aroma. It has a relaxing, calming effect. It can help relieve the body and mind simultaneously; pain and inflammation in the body, stress and anxiety in the mind. Medicinal properties: antimutagenic, antifungal, antibacterial, anti-tumor, reduce alcohol cravings
Be the first to review this product.