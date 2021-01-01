 Loading…

Indica

Do-Si-Dos

by Columbia Care

Columbia Care Cannabis Flower Do-Si-Dos

Cannabinoids

THC
22.8%
CBD
0.0%
$16.00
Do-Si-Dos

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

