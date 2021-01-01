 Loading…

Hybrid

Forum Cut Cookies

by Columbia Care

Columbia Care Cannabis Flower Forum Cut Cookies

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
25.0%
CBD
0.0%
About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Forum Cut Cookies

Forum Cut Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.

 

