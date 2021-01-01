Hybrid
Lemon Berry Candy OG
by Columbia CareWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Columbia Care
About this strain
Lemon Berry Candy OG
This strain with a mouthful of a name comes from Ethos Genetics and crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk with LGBT (Lemon Grape Bubba Temple). Lemon Berry Candy OG is a concentrate lover’s dream with trichome-rich buds and sharp notes of candied lemons, sweet berries, and gassy undertones. Consumers have noted feeling elevated, energetic, and engaged shortly after the first puff.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.