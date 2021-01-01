 Loading…
Hybrid

Lemon Berry Candy OG

by Columbia Care

Columbia Care Cannabis Flower Lemon Berry Candy OG

About this strain

Lemon Berry Candy OG

Lemon Berry Candy OG

This strain with a mouthful of a name comes from Ethos Genetics and crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk with LGBT (Lemon Grape Bubba Temple). Lemon Berry Candy OG is a concentrate lover’s dream with trichome-rich buds and sharp notes of candied lemons, sweet berries, and gassy undertones. Consumers have noted feeling elevated, energetic, and engaged shortly after the first puff. 

