Hybrid

Pink Cookies

by Columbia Care

Columbia Care Cannabis Flower Pink Cookies

Cannabinoids

THC
17.7%
CBD
--
$42.00
Pink Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

