About this product

*COMPLETE ROLLING SET* - Our all-in-one dry herb grinders are specially crafted with multiple compartments and include all natural King-Size rolling paper with toxin-free cardboard filters, a useful cleaning tool, and a large interior compartment to safely store and mix your ground aromatic herb. *DESIGNED TO LAST* -Made of reinforced fiberglass nylon, giving it strength, rigidity, and durability, so it can withstand the impacts of daily wear and tear. Perfect for grinding at home or on the go. Dishwasher safe and easy to clean. Won't leave plastic shavings in your finished product. *PRECISION SHEARED CUTTING BLADES*- 14 Ultra-strength heavy duty (stronger-than-metal) fiberglass-reinforced nylon blades. Extremely sharp to ensure AN even & effortless grind. Grinding your herb finely to burn more evenly and efficiently. *DESIGNED BY EXPERT ENGINEERS* - Striving to create the perfect roll-up kit, our cool grinders are designed by expert engineers to fulfill all of your grinding needs! Carry it in your pocket, backpack, or purse. Only 4 inches tall and 1.2 inch in diameter this compact grinder is perfect for on the go grinding and rolling. *SUPER STRONG MAGNETS*- High-field force magnets to ensure the lid of our roll up kit remains closed with a tight seal to stop any spillage and provide maximum odor protection.