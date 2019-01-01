About this product

*ALL NATURAL ORGANIC ROLLING*: In each Combie, you will find a pack of our exclusive king-sized, organic, unbleached and unrefined rolling papers and filter tips, perfect pairing to our Combie grinder. *NATURAL GLUE*: Unlike other rolling papers the glue we use is 1OO% natural Arabic gum, ensuring a solid all natural bond that won’t come loose, with no chemicals. *SLOW BURN*: Our custom-made watermark, with its hexagonal pattern, directly affects and helps maintain an even, smooth, and slow burn. *GOOD ROLL STARTS WITH A GOOD FILTER*: Our wide filter tips are blended with 3O% cotton fibers, offering you an easy, soft, and flexible roll that doesn’t unroll itself. Each filter tip is 26mm wide, which makes for an extra-long filter when rolled up, creating a smoother pull and prevents burning your lips.The 3 perforated lines at the edges of each one to assist you with rolling up the filters and creating an accordion-style filter. *WHAT YOU GET*: Each Combie pack contains 32 leaves. All natural, unbleached & unrefined - the only papers not to go through a refining process during the pulp stage, we’ve added lines set at an angle of 6° that prevent an uneven burn. Combie recommended for a solid, smoother and a better roll for you.