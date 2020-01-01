 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
150mg CBD Indica Gelato Vape Cartridge

by Comfort Leaf CBD

About this product

0% THC |  NON-GMO |  MADE IN USA |  TASTE GREAT |  NO PG, VG or PEG |  NO PESTICIDES |  LABORATORY TESTED Our CBD Vape Cartridges uses whole-plant hemp sustainably grow in the rich, fertile soils of Kentucky which are then extracted and processed into premium CBD oil. Producing a premium, potent, pure oil with ZERO THC. We then add our proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, Polyethylene Glycol or Other additives.

About this strain

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

Comfort Leaf was started by a group of individuals passionate about how this non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) compound is dramatically increasing the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people.