150mg CBD Hybrid Pineapple Express Vape Cartridge

by Comfort Leaf CBD

0% THC |  NON-GMO |  MADE IN USA |  TASTE GREAT |  NO PG, VG or PEG |  NO PESTICIDES |  LABORATORY TESTED Our CBD Vape Cartridges uses whole-plant hemp sustainably grow in the rich, fertile soils of Kentucky which are then extracted and processed into premium CBD oil. Producing a premium, potent, pure oil with ZERO THC. We then add our proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerin, Polyethylene Glycol or Other additives.

Pineapple Express

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

Comfort Leaf was started by a group of individuals passionate about how this non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) compound is dramatically increasing the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people.