Hybrid

Biohazard Syringe 1g

by CommCan, Inc.

CommCan, Inc. Concentrates Solvent Biohazard Syringe 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Biohazard

Biohazard

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Biohazard is a cross between two legendary strains, Skunk Va Chemdog 91 and Do-Si-Dos, that results in potent, resinous buds deserving of their name. Buds grow dense with dark purple and green colors that are accented by rich orange hairs. The smell and flavor offer notes of incense, cookie dough, and diesel, a funk sure to fill up a room. The high is equally strong, making Biohazard an ideal strain for experienced users who want to challenge their tolerance.

About this brand

Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.