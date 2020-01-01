 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Diesel Dough Pre-Roll

by CommCan, Inc.

About this product

About this strain

Diesel Dough

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Diesel Dough is a cross between a female Sour Diesel and a male Do-Si-Dos. The qualities of Sour Diesel shine through with its strong taste and uplifting high, while the Do-Si-Dos genetics increase bud size and resin production, adding purple hues and an OG funk. Diesel Dough is a great rework of a classic strain that celebrates quality genetics and the history of cannabis.

About this brand

Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.