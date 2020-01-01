 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Horace Pre-Roll

Horace Pre-Roll

by CommCan, Inc.

Write a review
CommCan, Inc. Cannabis Pre-rolls Horace Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Horace Pre-Roll by CommCan, Inc.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Horace

Horace

Horace by Swamp Boys Seeds is a mixture of the renowned Banana OG crossed with SBS’s prized Nigerian sativa. This strain is known to produce massive, stalky plants with fat, trichome-laden colas over its long flowering cycle (70+ days). It has a distinct banana candy taste when combusted and a velvety smooth exhale. Horace is a light-devouring monster, but patient growers are rewarded with hearty plants with outstanding potency. 

About this brand

CommCan, Inc. Logo
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.