Hybrid

MAC Pre-Roll 1g

by Common Citizen

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

