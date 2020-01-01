 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

Sour Haze Badder 1g

by Common Citizen

Sour Haze Badder 1g

About this product

About this strain

Sour Haze

Sour Haze

What people usually notice first about this strain is it’s strong sour smell and equally citrusy taste—it might just be enough to make you pucker. A cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown Haze strain, Sour Haze is a natural favorite for fans of other Haze hybrids and a good choice for anyone looking for flavor. The crystal-coated flowers are potent, but this sativa heavy high keeps users feeling focused and alert.

About this brand

