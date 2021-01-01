 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Spiked Punch
Hybrid

Spiked Punch

by Common Citizen

Write a review
Common Citizen Cannabis Flower Spiked Punch

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Common Citizen Logo

About this strain

Spiked Punch

Spiked Punch

California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review