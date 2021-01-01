Hybrid
Spiked Punch
by Common CitizenWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Common Citizen
About this strain
Spiked Punch
California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.