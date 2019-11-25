 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Death Star

Death Star

by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC) Cannabis Flower Death Star

About this product

Death Star by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

CrystalGod

Earthy flavor, pretty fast onset and makes you very friendly and talkative of coarse with the later munchies. Good stuff, just missing my light saber.

About this brand

Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC) Logo