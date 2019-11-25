CrystalGod
on November 25th, 2019
Earthy flavor, pretty fast onset and makes you very friendly and talkative of coarse with the later munchies. Good stuff, just missing my light saber.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Death Star by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
on November 25th, 2019
Earthy flavor, pretty fast onset and makes you very friendly and talkative of coarse with the later munchies. Good stuff, just missing my light saber.