Complete Squid Grow

by Complete Squid

About this product

Complete Squid Grow (5-2-4) is a balanced fertilizer based on a squid emulsion and enhanced with Kelp, Complex Sugars, Micronutrients, Humic, Folic and Amino Acids. Made with pride in the USA. Complete Squid Grow/Bloom contains natural amino acids and chelators that stimulate plant growth and flowering. These will produce larger blooms, improve water retention, add organic nutrients to the soil, enhance flavor and the overall strength of the plant. Pure Squid contains zero nonorganic chemicals. The Complete Squid duo contains all you need to grow plants healthy and strong through all phases of growth and bloom. They are based on an organic fertilizer made from squid waste, kelp containing natural micronutrients such as calcium, iron and magnesium, nickel, boron, zinc, silica and rich in long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, particularly docosahexaenoic (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic (EPA) humic and folic acids mined from soil. Available in quarts and gallons. Shake well and use all diluted fertilizer.

About this brand

Since 1995 growers have been coming to Hydros for the solutions they need and can't find anywhere else. Now with Complete Squid, we're offering a product that's for everyone and their mom. (Everyone who wants to grow dank weed.) Made using organic, recycled, and natural ingredients, Complete Squid is your healthy choice.