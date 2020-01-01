About Concentrate Kings King of the Crop Before everyone and their best friend became an “extraction artist” there were the Concentrate Kings. From soil to oil, Concentrate Kings marijuana extracts are processed responsibly to ensure only the cleanest concentrates make it to market. Their extraction artists specialize in full-spectrum terpene concentrates that yield a sugary consistency and provide a full bodied flavor profile. Concentrate Kings brings the sugar to your rig. Process Concentrates Kings made a breakthrough in their laboratory when they finally perfected their closed loop system, which allowed them to create more pure, clean extractions than “open blasted” extraction methods. Cleanliness is a heavy emphasis for the Concentrate Kings.They see marijuana as a medicine and believe it is the responsibility of extraction companies to provide reliable and consistent medical cannabis products through due-diligence of quality control and lab testing. Enjoy a dab of Concentrate Kings Supreme OG or satisfy your sweet cravings with one of their edibles, either way you’ll see why their cannabis is the king of the crop. Products There is no such thing as a low-shelf on Concentrate Kings’ menu. Concentrate Kings provides premium extractions taken from nug run flowers. Their menu features many OG strains, fitting for an extraction company whose originality is held to such a high regard. The Concentrate Kings are a gem to come across, as their products can only be found in shops that are truly dedicated to their patients or have a longstanding relationship with Concentrate Kings. Concentrate Kings’ menu provides an array of extractions. Whether your heart desires sugar, shatter, crumble, live resin, or budder, their menu has you covered. Patients with a sweet tooth are in luck too, Concentrate Kings also offers medicated baked goods and candies.