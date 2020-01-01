About this product

Infused with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. -------With average cannabinoids ranging from 90-95%, this isn't your run of the mill cannabis extract. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents(PG, VG & PEG). These dab syringes are the perfect dispenser for a variety of applications. You can dab it straight, add it to a joint, or mix it with other concentrates! CAUTION: Syringe is glass. Be careful heating & dispensing.