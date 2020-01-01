 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Terpene Infused Distillate

Terpene Infused Distillate

by Concentrate Supply Co.

Write a review
Concentrate Supply Co. Concentrates Solventless Terpene Infused Distillate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Infused with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. -------With average cannabinoids ranging from 90-95%, this isn't your run of the mill cannabis extract. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents(PG, VG & PEG). These dab syringes are the perfect dispenser for a variety of applications. You can dab it straight, add it to a joint, or mix it with other concentrates! CAUTION: Syringe is glass. Be careful heating & dispensing.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Concentrate Supply Co. Logo
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.