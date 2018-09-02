 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SFV OG Cartridge

We start with molecularly distilled, fully activated cannabinoids. The high terpene fraction from select batches of Live Resin is then infused to create a true-to-strain experience. Infused with isolated, cannabis derived terpenes. ------- Finally, a vape cartridge that's potent! The CSC distillate is fully activated & refined at a molecular level to ensure purity & consistency. With average cannabinoids ranging from 90-95%, this isn't your run of the mill vape cartridge. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents(PG, VG & PEG) unlike traditional vape pens.

Drizzling

This was the best cartridge I’ve ever had. It hit so smooth. I wish I had another. I’ve been hitting it empty and I’m still get some smooth hits.. The flavor was outstanding!! It had a delicious sweet smell to it.

from Concentrate Supply Co.on September 27th, 2018

We agree! Thanks for your review!

About this brand

Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.