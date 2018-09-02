Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
We start with molecularly distilled, fully activated cannabinoids. The high terpene fraction from select batches of Live Resin is then infused to create a true-to-strain experience. Infused with isolated, cannabis derived terpenes. ------- Finally, a vape cartridge that's potent! The CSC distillate is fully activated & refined at a molecular level to ensure purity & consistency. With average cannabinoids ranging from 90-95%, this isn't your run of the mill vape cartridge. Free of plant byproducts & cutting agents(PG, VG & PEG) unlike traditional vape pens.
on September 2nd, 2018
This was the best cartridge I’ve ever had. It hit so smooth. I wish I had another. I’ve been hitting it empty and I’m still get some smooth hits.. The flavor was outstanding!! It had a delicious sweet smell to it.
