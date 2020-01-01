Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Bubba OG Live Resin Budder by Concentrate Supply Co.
Be the first to review this product.
Canadian breeders at Dr. Greenthumb Seeds crossed the popular medicinal strain Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG to create a hybrid with the flavor of Bubba, the potency of OG, and yields better than either of the two. With a sweet, pungent smell and flavors of fruity hash and diesel, Bubba OG is a potent strain suitable for treating pain, muscle spasms, nausea, and insomnia.