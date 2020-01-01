 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Gelato Dream Wax 1g

by Concentrate Supply Co.

About this strain

Gelato Dream

Gelato Dream

Bred by using an elite clone of the original Gelato #41 and a male Loud Dream, Gelato Dream is a cookie strain that improves upon the original. Growers can expect big yields while consumers can expect a smooth, sweet, and fruity terpene profile. As for the high, this strain brings you into a state of deep relaxation that comes with a sense of euphoria and focus.

About this brand

Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.