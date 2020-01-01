 Loading…
  Shop
  2. Shop
  Solvent
  4. Solvent
  5. Grimace Sugar Wax 1g
Indica

Grimace Sugar Wax 1g

by Concentrate Supply Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Grimace is a mostly indica strain that brings to mind a large, conic purple character, one of the many off-putting mascots representing a well-known fast food hamburger franchise. The connection makes sense the moment you see the bulbous purple-hued buds produced by Grimace plants. Little is known about where this mysterious phenotype came from, but indica genetics are evident in Grimace's sedating, mellow effects.

About this brand

Concentrate Supply Co. Logo
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.