Hybrid

Lemon Cookies Distillate Syringe 0.5g

by Concentrate Supply Co.

Concentrate Supply Co. Concentrates Ingestible Lemon Cookies Distillate Syringe 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies

Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. 

 

About this brand

Concentrate Supply Co. Logo
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.