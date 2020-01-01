 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Mountain Thunder is a creative and stimulating sativa-dominant strain that offers tamed euphoria. By crossing Mad Cow with Sour Bubble, Mountain Thunder retains a high amount of cannabigerol (CBG), which is known to help ease anxious side effects. Mountain Thunder’s flavor is piney and refreshing, and its buds are light green with amber-colored hairs. This sativa strain is perfect for anyone looking to spark creativity or the motivation to get outside.

About this brand

Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.