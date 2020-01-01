 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure Love is a hunger-inducing indica-dominant cross of LA Confidential and X18 Pure Pakistani. This sensual cross offers smooth grassy aromas with sharp astringent notes and a 2:1 CBD/THC ratio that is ideal for consumers looking to stimulate appetite, relax, and unwind. Pure Love’s buds are dense with green tones and bright orange pistils caked in sugary trichomes. Growers can expect a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks and an average yield. 

Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.