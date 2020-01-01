 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stardawg Guava Distillate Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Concentrate Supply Co.

Stardawg Guava Distillate Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Stardawg Guava won first place for “Best Sativa” at the 2012 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain hits the consumer square between the eyes with uplifting sativa stimulation and then cascades over the body with a subtle, vibrating warmth. Its aroma is mild but doesn’t lack nuance, expressing notes of pine, cheese, and tartness. A latent chemical flavor rolls off the palate with a clean, earthy finish. Enjoy this strain to relieve stress, mute depression, and curb minor physical aches and pains. 

Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.