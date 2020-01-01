White Dawg Rosin Budder
White Dawg Rosin Budder by Concentrate Supply Co.
White Dawg
Runner-up in the Hybrid Cup of the Denver Medical Cannabis Cup, White Dawg is a cross of Chemdog and White Fire OG. Buds have dark green calyxes with rich orange hairs that give off earthy, fruity, and gassy aromas. White Dawg makes for a great evening smoke for when you need to catch up on your favorite TV show.