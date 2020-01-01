Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Mixed Light is a greenhouse project that features fully enclosed greenhouses with 24,000 watts of supplemental light in addition to sunlight with cooling, dehumidification and heating when needed in winter. Our Mixed Light Exclusives have won awards at High Times and Emerald Cup in the past and they would win again any year, hands down. The nose on each strain is very strong - there's no way you won't be floored when you open up one of these jars that are outfitted in a red wrap to distinguish it amongst the crowd.
Be the first to review this product.