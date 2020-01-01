 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gushers Mixed Light

by Connected Cannabis Co.

About this product

Our Mixed Light is a greenhouse project that features fully enclosed greenhouses with 24,000 watts of supplemental light in addition to sunlight with cooling, dehumidification and heating when needed in winter. Our Mixed Light Exclusives have won awards at High Times and Emerald Cup in the past and they would win again any year, hands down. The nose on each strain is very strong - there's no way you won't be floored when you open up one of these jars that are outfitted in a red wrap to distinguish it amongst the crowd.

About this strain

Gushers

Gushers

Bred by Cookie Fam, Gushers is a cross of Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush.

About this brand

Who We Are We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.  So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.