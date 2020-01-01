 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Chocolatina Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Chocolatina Cartridge 0.5g

by Constellation Cannabis

Constellation Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Chocolatina Cartridge 0.5g

About this strain

Chocolatina

Chocolatina
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chocolatina is a rare sativa-dominant strain that crosses Tina and Minto Chocolate Chip. Its terpene profile is something special: You’ll get a classic cheese taste with hints of pine, and a finish that is sweet and smooth. Be sure to grab it fresh so you get the full experience. When it comes to effects, it tends to be extremely euphoric with a buzz that is more upbeat than sedative. It’s great for a wake ‘n’ bake on a day you don’t have too much going on, as it provides a mellow energy that is also a bit loopy. Chocolatina is potent and hits hard so proceed slowly and enjoy the ride. 

About this brand

Female owned and family operated cannabis company in Arlington, WA. We grow and process award-winning solventless concentrates, infused prerolls and flower.