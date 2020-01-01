 Loading…
  5. GMO Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

GMO Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g

by Constellation Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

GMO Zkittlez

GMO Zkittlez

A chemy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Zkittlez is a cross of GMO Cookies and (Zkittlez x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that’s perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.

About this brand

Female owned and family operated cannabis company in Arlington, WA. We grow and process award-winning solventless concentrates, infused prerolls and flower.