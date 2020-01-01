 Loading…
Hybrid

Rainmaker

by Constellation Cannabis

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.

 

About this brand

Female owned and family operated cannabis company in Arlington, WA. We grow and process award-winning solventless concentrates, infused prerolls and flower.