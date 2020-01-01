 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Cookie Jar is a dessert blend of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies crossed with White Fire Alien OG. This sweet treat exhibits a telltale aroma of baked cookies, and the strain’s effects are native to the Cookies family: blissful euphoria coupled with full-body relaxation. Consider using Cookie Jar as a preemptive remedy for headaches, anxiety, or insomnia.

