Birthday Cake
by Grassroots Cannabis
3.5 grams
$50.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Cookie Jar is a dessert blend of Platinum Girl Scout Cookies crossed with White Fire Alien OG. This sweet treat exhibits a telltale aroma of baked cookies, and the strain’s effects are native to the Cookies family: blissful euphoria coupled with full-body relaxation. Consider using Cookie Jar as a preemptive remedy for headaches, anxiety, or insomnia.