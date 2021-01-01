 Loading…

  CBD Gelatti Gio Pod 0.5g
Hybrid

CBD Gelatti Gio Pod 0.5g

by Cookies

Cookies Concentrates Cartridges CBD Gelatti Gio Pod 0.5g

About this product

CBD: 500mg Only compatible with G-Pen

About this brand

Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.

About this strain

Gelatti

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Linalool
  3. Humulene

Gelatti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Gelato and Biscotti. This strain is hard to find outside of California (like most strains from Cookies). The effects of Gelatti are known to be relaxing. Gelatti packs a punch with dense, kushy nugs that come with big oily trichomes. The straight gas terpenes will make any old school OG lover’s day with a thick mouthful that coats your senses as you exhale into a stoney haze. 

