Hybrid
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Cookies
Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Coming from Big Buddha Seeds, Cookies and Cream Cheese is an indica-dominant cross of GSC and Big Buddha Cheese. It puts off an odor of freshly baked cookies with a kushy spice, and the smoke is sweet and fruity. Give Cookies and Cream Cheese a shot if you’re looking for a strain that may ease your mind without holding you back from day-to-day activities.
