There is zero plastic in these hemp grinders from Santa Cruz Shredder. Do not feel concerned about the environment or even when tossing this in the home trash as these hemp grinders are 100% perishable. This hemp grinder is phenomenally strong! After almost a year of exhausting labour and research, our check models failed to show any indication of breakdown, allowing you a regular soft grind that Santa Cruz is known for. New colours are available and have been treated with natural dyes.