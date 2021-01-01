About this product
About this brand
Cookies
Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.
About this strain
Dolce Gelato
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
Another strain from the Cookies Fam, Dolce Gelato comes from unknown origins but is sure to have Gelato in its lineage. Stinky, densely packed buds come in dark green and purple hues and put off a pungent aroma that’s sweet, earthy, and woody. The high is balanced, starting off with a nice pick-me-up that eventually lands into stoney bliss.
