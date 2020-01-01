 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Gary Payton Terp Sauce Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Gary Payton Terp Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

by Cookies

Cookies Concentrates Cartridges Gary Payton Terp Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Gary Payton

Gary Payton

A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted Cookies cultivar named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.

About this brand

Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.