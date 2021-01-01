About this product
Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.
Georgia Pine by Swamp Boys Seeds is a complex, terpene-rich hybrid with a bouquet like no other. A cross between Killer Queen G13 and William’s Wonder, Georgia Pine yields aromatic notes of gasoline and black licorice wrapped in the scent of wild watermelon. This strain has been known to produce a healthy yield with a THC percentage upwards of 20%.
