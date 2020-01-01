Lemon Skunk Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
2 pieces
$14.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Coming from the Cookies Fam, London Poundcake is said to be a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. Expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch.