Indica

Monster Cookies

by Cookies

Cookies Cannabis Flower Monster Cookies

Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.

Monster Cookies

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Humulene
  Limonene

Monster Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Granddaddy Purple. This strain delivers effects that feel like a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Monster Cookies features an aroma dominated by earthy notes and enriched by a grape and berry scent. Growers say this strain features hues of purple and green woven together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose Monster Cookies to help relieve symptoms assocated with stress and anxiety.

Sun Jan 24 2021
M........1
The best bud the best high....and animal cookie