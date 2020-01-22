 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Premium Jack

Premium Jack

by Cooks Canna

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Cooks Canna Cannabis Flower Premium Jack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Piney and earthy flavor and smell

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

DivinePine

Best anxiety relief strain I have ever had and I’ve tried hundreds of different strains. This strain acts very quickly releasing a lot of creative stimulation. Not drowsy at all. Very lifted and the smoke or vapor isn’t a bust to inhale. So this strain is also good for big hits. If you found yourself with premium jack, you have done yourself a favor ✨

RuggerAnn

Premium Jack has a fruity bouquet and goes down smooth. Shortly after smoking, a calm body-buzz envelops the consumer, and the imagination starts to blossom.

About this strain

Jack Herer

Jack Herer
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

Cooks Canna Logo
San Francisco Bay Area producer of medical cannabis flowers