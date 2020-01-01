Custom Logo Sugar Cookies
Custom Logo Sugar Cookies are designed to replicate your store's logo. You may also request specific designs for holidays that we are not designing a Seasonal Sugar Cookie for. We require a minimum of 14 days for design creation. We require a minimum of 14 days for production. (Orders of +150 may take longer dependent on production schedules). Orders must be placed in increments of 40 cookies. $40.00 one time set up fee.
