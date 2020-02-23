1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
on February 23rd, 2020
I got these in the Northern Lights strain. The texture is smooth and it literally melts in my mouth. It is not rubbery. It does not taste like cannabis but like the flavor listed. It is by far the best gummy experience I've had.