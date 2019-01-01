 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. THC Tincture (100mg, 350mg, 500mg) - Cinnamon Grapeseed

THC Tincture (100mg, 350mg, 500mg) - Cinnamon Grapeseed

by Copia

Copia tincture is a proprietary, homeopathic-based formula with wood betony and grapeseed oil flavored with natural essential oils to delicately enhance the marijuana tincture. Each ingredient is selected for its medicinal and naturopathic support of the body. Grapeseed oil is rich in Vitamin E and is Dairy/Gluten/Sugar-Free and is Vegan. Grapeseed oil is often used in homeopathic and naturopathic medicine as an anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant due to the natural Omega-6 in the oil. Cinnamon oil has been shown to decrease inflammation, reduce blood sugar and stimulate the immune system. Wood betony is an herb that has been used for centuries in traditional herbal medicine. It's been found effective as an anti-inflammatory, nerve pain, headaches, insomnia and for anxiety/stress. Copia only uses marijuana oil derived from the highest quality marijuana and from cultivators who provide test results on their flower and finished oil. Additionally, Copia tests the marijuana oil using a third-party laboratory to ensure it has accurate cannabinoid profiles and is free from any contaminants. Copia Tinctures are shelf-stable and do not require refrigeration. The balance of cannabis and other ingredients allow for a long shelf-life.

Copia is Arizona’s first original scratch-made cannabis kitchen and has been dedicated to making all products fresh from scratch. Each order from your dispensary is produced to order to ensure the highest quality, freshness and a longer shelf life. We work with scientists and formulators to develop cutting edge delivery systems and look for ways to increase shelf life without affecting our recipes. Copia prides itself on being a health conscious company and as the market demands more healthy alternatives, Copia is proud to produce Vegan and Gluten Free options and continues to research and develop healthy alternatives to sugar while maintaining mainstream taste. We use premium extracts containing full-spectrum and distillate oil derived from the highest quality marijuana, free from chemicals and solvents. All of our products are spot tested for accurate/consistent dosing and we test all of our oil using a third-party laboratory to ensure that it has accurate cannabinoid profiles and is free from any contaminants, chemicals or solvents. By working with top formulators and scientists Copia continues to research and develop more THC/CBD ratio products to support patient requests. Edible products are not a one size fits all solution, which is why Copia is proud to offer a wide range of products for all demographics and preferences.