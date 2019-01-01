THC Tincture (100mg, 350mg, 500mg) - Lemon Grapeseed
About this product
Copia tincture is a proprietary, homeopathic-based formula with wood betony and grapeseed oil flavored with natural essential oils to delicately enhance the marijuana tincture. Each ingredient is selected for its medicinal and naturopathic support of the body. Grapeseed oil is rich in Vitamin E and is Dairy/Gluten/Sugar-Free and is Vegan. Grapeseed oil is often used in homeopathic and naturopathic medicine as an anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant due to the natural Omega-6 in the oil. Lemon oil has been shown to help with digestion and elevate mood. Wood betony is an herb that has been used for centuries in traditional herbal medicine. It's been found effective as an anti-inflammatory, nerve pain, headaches, insomnia and for anxiety/stress. Copia only uses marijuana oil derived from the highest quality marijuana and from cultivators who provide test results on their flower and finished oil. Additionally, Copia tests the marijuana oil using a third-party laboratory to ensure it has accurate cannabinoid profiles and is free from any contaminants. Copia Tinctures are shelf-stable and do not require refrigeration. The balance of cannabis and other ingredients allow for a long shelf-life.
