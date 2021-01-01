COPPER CBD BATH BOMB
by Copper CBDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Copper CBD Bath Bombs are an excellent gift for yourself or a friend. They’re easy to use, highly effective and are a perfect complement to your bathing routine. Our customers experience benefits like soothed skin, relaxation and relief from bodily aches and pains. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary bath bomb formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.
About this brand
Copper CBD
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.