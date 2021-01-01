 Loading…

  5. COPPER CBD OIL SOFTGEL CAPSULES w/ MELATONIN

COPPER CBD OIL SOFTGEL CAPSULES w/ MELATONIN

by Copper CBD

About this product

Copper CBD Softgel Capsules with Melatonin are the perfect option for users looking for a sleep aid. Our softgels with melatonin  are are specially formulated to support sleep and relaxation. Each convenient softgel combines our proprietary water-soluble nanoemulsion technology with melatonin, which may help you find predictable and restful sleep. Our customers experience benefits like a supported sense of calm and relaxation and better sleep. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary softgel melatonin formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.

About this brand

We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.

