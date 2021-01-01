 Loading…

  5. COPPER CBD TINCTURE - SUMMER LEMON

COPPER CBD TINCTURE - SUMMER LEMON

by Copper CBD

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Copper CBD tinctures are a fast acting and easy to take option for cannabinoid users. Our tinctures are only made with the highest-grade hemp-based CBD and come in flavors like lemon, orange, lime, mint and unflavored. Our customers experience benefits like a supported sense of calm and relaxation, faster recovery times from exercise, pain relief and better sleep. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary tincture formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.

About this brand

We have long been advocates of self-care. We believe that self-care and self-love are paramount in the journey to better physical and mental health. Whether your goal is to relieve or alleviate pain, reduce anxiety or depression, improve sleep or simply practice general mental and physical health, we have an application for you. We believe that the proper use of our CBD Oils can help anyone at any particular stage in their life to feel better and live fuller lives.

