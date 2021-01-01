COPPER CBD TINCTURE - SUMMER LEMON
About this product
Copper CBD tinctures are a fast acting and easy to take option for cannabinoid users. Our tinctures are only made with the highest-grade hemp-based CBD and come in flavors like lemon, orange, lime, mint and unflavored. Our customers experience benefits like a supported sense of calm and relaxation, faster recovery times from exercise, pain relief and better sleep. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our proprietary tincture formula with you and look forward to hearing your feedback.
About this brand
Copper CBD
